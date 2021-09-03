Analysts Set iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Target Price at $103.20

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.89. 4,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.68. iRobot has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $520,445.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,042 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in iRobot by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iRobot by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in iRobot by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

