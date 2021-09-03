Analysts Set FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Target Price at $27.00

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FGEN. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. 41,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,469. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 275,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.