Analysts Set eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Target Price at $12.00

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGAN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

EGAN stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $383.03 million, a PE ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of eGain by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in eGain during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in eGain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in eGain in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

