Analysts Set Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Target Price at $22.75

Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.13 per share, with a total value of $203,693.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,317.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 19,640 shares of company stock worth $414,093. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,447 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 581,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. 39.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.15. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

