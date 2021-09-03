Analysts Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT at $2,858.84

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,858.84.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Alphabet stock traded up $14.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,879.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,723. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,658.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,379.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

