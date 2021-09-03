Analysts Offer Predictions for EOG Resources, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a report released on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $6.57 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.10.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.95. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.