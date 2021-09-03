Analysts Offer Predictions for Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report issued on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DFS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.41.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.19. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $51.74 and a 52-week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,097,000 after purchasing an additional 632,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after buying an additional 3,816,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,523,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,667,000 after purchasing an additional 195,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,197,000 after acquiring an additional 184,810 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,318,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,711,000 after acquiring an additional 195,693 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

