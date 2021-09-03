Analysts Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.33. Veeco Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veeco Instruments.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 1.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of VECO stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,222. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.