Analysts Expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings. Masimo reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Masimo by 535.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Masimo by 28.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Masimo in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.98. 108,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,516. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.91. Masimo has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $287.34.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

