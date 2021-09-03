Analysts Expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Leslie’s posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.82.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $75,925.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 151,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,894.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,337,307 shares of company stock valued at $411,193,201 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 48.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at $121,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

