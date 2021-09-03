Analysts Expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). HEXO posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 189.28%.

HEXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HEXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

HEXO stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.61. HEXO has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HEXO by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 648,084 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth $5,220,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,220,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HEXO by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 312,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 1st quarter worth about $4,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

