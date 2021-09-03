Analysts Expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.20 Million

Analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to report $170.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.40 million. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $110.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $626.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $627.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $683.10 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $691.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $219,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $167,332.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. 3,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,485. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.76. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $52.80. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

