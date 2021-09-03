Analysts Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $437.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will report $437.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $423.44 million to $465.00 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $352.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 112,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 142.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 73,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 42,930 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 27.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 30.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 108,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 25,381 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 108,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 95,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

