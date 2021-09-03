Analysts Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $437.99 Million

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will report $437.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $423.44 million to $465.00 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $352.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 112,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 142.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 73,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 42,930 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 27.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 30.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 108,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 25,381 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 108,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 95,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.