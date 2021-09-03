Analysts Expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to Post $0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ABB’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. ABB posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ABB will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ABB.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ABB by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,127,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,323,000 after buying an additional 71,577 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ABB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.67. 901,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,269. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.04. ABB has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABB (ABB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.