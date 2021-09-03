Analysts Anticipate Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.08 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will post $20.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.06 million to $20.10 million. Vapotherm reported sales of $30.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year sales of $89.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.05 million to $89.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $91.32 million, with estimates ranging from $88.63 million to $94.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The business had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

VAPO remained flat at $$28.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 107,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of -1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $38.46.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 17,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $421,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 94,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,247,253.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $803,596 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 18.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 331,281 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,959,000 after purchasing an additional 324,526 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,907,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,813,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,922,000 after purchasing an additional 69,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 60.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,517,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,866,000 after purchasing an additional 569,205 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

