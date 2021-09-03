Analysts Anticipate Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. Skyline Champion posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%.

SKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of SKY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.53. 6,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.82.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,829 shares of company stock worth $3,218,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

