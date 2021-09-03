Analysts Anticipate NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.35 Million

Equities analysts expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to post $37.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.10 million. NanoString Technologies posted sales of $31.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year sales of $146.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $150.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $189.14 million, with estimates ranging from $184.40 million to $195.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $7,769,883.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,190,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,100 shares of company stock worth $8,433,497 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,114,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 1,813.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1,187.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.28. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.81.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

