Analysts Anticipate MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $721.22 Million

Analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to post $721.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $722.20 million and the lowest is $720.24 million. MKS Instruments posted sales of $589.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

NASDAQ MKSI traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.51. 241,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $101.78 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.90 and a 200-day moving average of $170.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $107,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

