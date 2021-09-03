Analysts Anticipate Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Post -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.06. Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03.

MRNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.91.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Point Capital LP lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,631,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,152,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,090,000 after acquiring an additional 288,390 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after acquiring an additional 36,529 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 396,273 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,725,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

