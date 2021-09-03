Analysts Anticipate Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.74. Manulife Financial posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Manulife Financial.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,014,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,278,000 after purchasing an additional 917,981 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,074,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,190,000 after purchasing an additional 674,530 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,259,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,129,000 after purchasing an additional 392,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.
Manulife Financial Company Profile
Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.
