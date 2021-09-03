Analysts Anticipate Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.04). Elys Game Technology reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 838,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Elys Game Technology by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Elys Game Technology stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. 32,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,407. The company has a market cap of $129.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 5.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81. Elys Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

