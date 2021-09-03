Analysts Anticipate Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to report $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.49. Cadence Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CADE. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of CADE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.69. 1,265,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,408. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $481,815.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 309,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,821.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

