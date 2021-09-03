Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 13,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,070,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMRS shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amyris by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amyris by 57.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amyris by 370.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,300,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Amyris by 152,643.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

