AMN Healthcare Services Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 6,478 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,587% compared to the average volume of 384 call options.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $279,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,907 shares of company stock worth $1,254,122. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMN opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $52.61 and a 52 week high of $115.71.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

