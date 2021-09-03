AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,703 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $125,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 26,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AME opened at $135.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.90 and a 1 year high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

