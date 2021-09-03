Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 557 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 16.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE NNN traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

NNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.