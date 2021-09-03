Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro by 248.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Toro by 405.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Toro stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,842. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $75.62 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.58 and a 200-day moving average of $108.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTC. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

