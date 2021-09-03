Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 249 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $54,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at $1,493,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.49. 615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,327. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.21.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

