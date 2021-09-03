Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Hubbell by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,356 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

HUBB traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.91. The stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.78. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $131.09 and a 52 week high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

