Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 70.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,889 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,186,000 after buying an additional 588,346 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,187,000 after acquiring an additional 60,837 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,745,000 after acquiring an additional 86,311 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after acquiring an additional 66,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.96. 3,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.44%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.