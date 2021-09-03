AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) PT Raised to $141.00 at Morgan Stanley

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $141.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.11.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $124.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.47. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,189. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,814. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.