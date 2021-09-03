AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in AMERISAFE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 102.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 388,275 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $57.22 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $67.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

