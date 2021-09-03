Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.61 Million

Analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will announce sales of $247.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $243.12 million and the highest is $251.20 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $321.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $976.15 million, with estimates ranging from $942.18 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 144,589 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 244,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 37.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 64,520 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.99. 7,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,501. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.