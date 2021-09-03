Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.31, a PEG ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

