American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Robert W. Baird

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) had its price target cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of AMWD opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.23. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $67.42 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in American Woodmark by 17.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,270,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,823,000 after purchasing an additional 190,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Woodmark by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,570,000 after purchasing an additional 136,187 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in American Woodmark by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 294,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,063,000 after purchasing an additional 101,103 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 10.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,743,000 after purchasing an additional 55,809 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in American Woodmark by 19.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

