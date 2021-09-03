American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Holdings Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Woodmark by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in American Woodmark by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average of $89.09. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $67.42 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.23.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

