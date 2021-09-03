American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMWL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.17.

AMWL stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. American Well has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Well will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $770,899.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 708,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,420,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,779 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Well by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Well by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after buying an additional 8,191,212 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in American Well by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after buying an additional 7,170,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Well by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after buying an additional 2,355,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Well by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after buying an additional 1,540,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

