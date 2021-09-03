American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Insider Sells $105,039.00 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) insider Jason Medeiros sold 9,900 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $105,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,685. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -4.69. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new position in American Well in the second quarter worth approximately $9,153,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at $1,764,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 14.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 57,889 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Well by 179.0% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 506,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 325,009 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Well during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

AMWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

