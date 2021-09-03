American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Up 12.5% in August

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 358,800 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 318,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APEI shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Public Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,981,000 after purchasing an additional 168,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 137.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 28.8% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 221,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 29.8% during the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 959,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,192,000 after purchasing an additional 220,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $491.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

