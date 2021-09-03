American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.290-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $56,968.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,080. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 264.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 636,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $34,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

