American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 12,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 622,784 shares.The stock last traded at $8.58 and had previously closed at $8.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 83,764 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,631,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

