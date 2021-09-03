American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins Sells 2,100 Shares

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AEP traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $90.37. 7,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,957. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average is $85.46. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

