American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $540,085.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $19,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several research analysts have commented on AEO shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

