American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $48.38. American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF shares last traded at $48.38, with a volume of 160 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCON. Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,282,000.

