American Century Companies Inc. Sells 446,197 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 446,197 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $91,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.08.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $110.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.17 and its 200 day moving average is $94.28. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $111.70.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

