American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 257 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $84,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,621,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at about $3,861,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $6,433,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 32.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $187.21 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.05 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.51 and a 200 day moving average of $251.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. Bank of America cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens cut their target price on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.64.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

