American Century Companies Inc. Has $76.40 Million Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 15.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 747,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,049 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $76,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

TREX opened at $114.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.32 and a 52-week high of $114.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average is $99.85.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

