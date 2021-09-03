American Century Companies Inc. Has $68.30 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 416,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70,290 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.31% of Extra Space Storage worth $68,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 225.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 20.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 129,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $191.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.46. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $191.97.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.