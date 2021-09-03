American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 513,239 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 268.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,239 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.95% of MasTec worth $74,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,066,000 after purchasing an additional 607,802 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MasTec by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 102,552 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 940,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,099,000 after acquiring an additional 106,089 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 801,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 707,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,253,000 after acquiring an additional 160,528 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. increased their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

Shares of MTZ opened at $93.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

