Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP Michael T. Bakas Sells 26,551 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP Michael T. Bakas sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $1,829,363.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMRC opened at $71.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.00.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. Analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 674.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ameresco by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

